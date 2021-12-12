Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 21,779 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 173.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

