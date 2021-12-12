Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 26,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.