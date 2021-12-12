Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

