Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,744,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

