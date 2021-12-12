Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Head to Head Review

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.20 $154.24 million $3.06 10.88 Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.41 $41.88 million $2.02 8.91

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Columbia Banking System and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33 Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Columbia Banking System pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 35.50% 9.41% 1.24% Farmers National Banc 37.40% 16.50% 1.83%

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

