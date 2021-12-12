ColossusXT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $33.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014794 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,361,262,538 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.