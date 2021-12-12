Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSF. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.