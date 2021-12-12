Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:RNP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

