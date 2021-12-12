Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
NYSE:RNP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
