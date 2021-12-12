Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.43

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and traded as low as $77.77. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $77.77, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEAF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

