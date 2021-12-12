Clinton Tyler Stafford Acquires 700 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 1,430 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,850.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.89 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

