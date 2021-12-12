Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 156.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,800. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

