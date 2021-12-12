City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report $40.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.91 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $163.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $167.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.51 million, with estimates ranging from $177.17 million to $191.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.91. 198,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,357. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

