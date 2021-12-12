City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $527.47

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.47 ($6.99) and traded as low as GBX 488.07 ($6.47). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 498.50 ($6.61), with a volume of 10,114 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 522.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

In related news, insider Barry Aling purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($315,608.01). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.29), for a total value of £74,640.50 ($98,979.58). Insiders sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $26,749,250 over the last ninety days.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

