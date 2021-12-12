Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.