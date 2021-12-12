Citigroup Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $540.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

