China Online Education Group (COE) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare China Online Education Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group Competitors 340 1189 1465 39 2.40

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.25%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 110.08%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% China Online Education Group Competitors 1.03% -31.15% 6.08%

Volatility & Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group’s peers have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million $22.52 million 5.82 China Online Education Group Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -17.79

China Online Education Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than China Online Education Group. China Online Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.