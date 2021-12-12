Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$185,250.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,400,431.

Frederick William Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Chesswood Group Limited has a one year low of C$8.38 and a one year high of C$14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.60.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.