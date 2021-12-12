Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.