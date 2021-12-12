Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 108,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

