Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

