Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $924,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

