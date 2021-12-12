Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

