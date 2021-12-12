Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus raised their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $348.37 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.46 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.84.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.