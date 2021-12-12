Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $9.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

