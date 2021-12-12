ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.