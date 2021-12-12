ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.47 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $765.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

