Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 237,147 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 31.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 24.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.