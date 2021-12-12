Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.44 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.26). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.78 ($0.26), with a volume of 56,290 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.44. The stock has a market cap of £136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson bought 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($460,979.82).

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

