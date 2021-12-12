CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $61.57. 24,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,374,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

