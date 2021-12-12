CertiK (CTK) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $101.29 million and $13.10 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,229,796 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

