Cerity Partners LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Amundi bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $20,115,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.31 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

