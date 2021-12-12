Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

