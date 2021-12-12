Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $473.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

