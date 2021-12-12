CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

