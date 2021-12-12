Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 23rd

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 67.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,934. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

