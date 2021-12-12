Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 23rd

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 67.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,934. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
