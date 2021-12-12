Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.05 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.