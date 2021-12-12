Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.05 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.
Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.