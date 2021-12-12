CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 3,688,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

