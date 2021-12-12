CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $488.42 million and $16.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,816,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

