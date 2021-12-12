CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $127,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 104,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $107.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

