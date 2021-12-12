CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 5,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

