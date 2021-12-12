CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. CareMax has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

