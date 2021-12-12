CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $33,300.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTBC stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

