Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CANO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. Analysts expect that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

