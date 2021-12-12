Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$265,125.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,967,672 shares in the company, valued at C$104,335,807.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.59. The firm has a market cap of C$62.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

