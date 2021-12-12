Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,284. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 886,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.