Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.43. 1,407,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

