Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.