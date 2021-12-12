Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 69.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

