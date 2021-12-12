Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,277. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

