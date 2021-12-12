Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

